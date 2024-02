HOUSTON — Landtech Inc. has signed a 24,249-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. The provider of surveying services is relocating from its current space in the Timbergrove area to the building at 1315 W. Sam Houston Parkway N. Dan Boyles and Brent Bishop of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andy Havel of Metroway Commercial Realty represented the undisclosed landlord.