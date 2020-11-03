REBusinessOnline

Lane Partners Acquires Fujitsu Office Campus in Sunnyvale from WJFS for $104M

Fujitsu has occupied the 313,740-square-foot office and R&D campus on E. Arques Avenue in Sunnyvale, Calif., since the six-building asset was completed in 1974. (Photo credit: Dennis Lodes Photography)

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Lane Partners has purchased The Fujitsu Campus, an office and R&D complex in Sunnyvale. WJFS sold the six-building asset for $104 million. Situated on 26.3 acres, the six one- and two-story buildings are located at 1230, 1240, 1250, 1260, 1270 and 1280 E. Arques Ave.

Fujitsu has occupied the 313,740-square-foot campus as its headquarters since the asset was completed in 1974. The campus offers a rare repositioning opportunity for the buyer as Fujitsu phases out of the campus and relocates to its owned facility at 350 Cobalt Way in Sunnyvale.

Will Connors, Daniel Renz, Michael Manas, Bart Lammersen, Kyle Caldwell and Toss Vallentine of JLL represented the seller. Jordan Angel of JLL’s debt team secured acquisition financing for the buyer.

