Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMissouriRetail

LANE4, MD Management Acquire 421,546 SF Retail Portfolio in Metro Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. AND OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — A group of private investors led by LANE4 Property Group has acquired three Kansas City-area shopping centers totaling 421,546 square feet previously owned by MD Management. LANE4 spearheaded the transaction and structured a recapitalization that allowed some of MD’s generational investors to remain in the partnership while other owners were able to exit. The portfolio includes Metro North Square in Kansas City, Oak Barry Center in Kansas City and West Park Shopping Center in Overland Park. The properties have been owned by members of the Morgan and Dreiseszun families since they were developed.

Metro North Square totals 188,270 square feet and is 88 percent occupied. It is located on Barry Road, immediately south of the Metro North Mall redevelopment. Prominent tenants include Children’s Mercy, Power Play, The Salvation Army and Spectrum Station.

Oak Barry Center spans 136,892 square feet and is 99 percent leased. The grocery-anchored center is located down the road from Metro North Square and is home to Price Chopper, Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree.

West Park Shopping Center totals 96,384 square feet and is 98 percent occupied. Anchor tenants include Johnson County Community College, Catholic Charities and Save-a-Lot.

Andrew Sandburg of LANE4 will provide leasing services across the portfolio, while MD Management continues as property manager.  

You may also like

Topgolf to Open Second Minnesota Venue in Woodbury...

Essex Three-Twelve Brokers $2.9M Sale of Apartment Building...

Freedom Functional Medicine Leases 7,247 SF Medical Suite...

Consumer Cellular Signs 3,600 SF Lease at The...

How the Evolution of Design Is Transforming Retail

Joint Venture Acquires 439,569 SF Northwoods Shopping Center...

Reports: National Development Buys Watertown Mall in Metro...

Lee & Associates Brokers $33.2M Sale of Buffalo...

Whole Foods Market Daily Shop Opens Fourth Location...