LANE4 Purchases 83,000 SF Office Building in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Office

The three-story property is fully leased.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — A group of private investors led by LANE4 Property Group has purchased an 83,000-square-foot office building in Overland Park for an undisclosed price. Located at 4551 W. 107th St., the three-story property is fully leased. Allied National Inc., a third-party administrator in the health insurance and benefits industry, occupies the majority of the building. Kessinger Hunter represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

