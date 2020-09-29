Lang Partners Completes $65M Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Cooper in a new apartment community in Fort Worth that totals 390 units.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based apartment developer Lang Partners has completed The Cooper, a $65 million, 390-unit apartment project located at 1001 W. Rosedale St. in Fort Worth’s Near Southside district. The Cooper features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 540 to 1,810 square feet, with rents starting at $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center with a yoga studio, pet park, coworking office space and a media center. GFF designed the project, and KWA Construction served as the general contractor.