Langdon Street Capital Buys 225-Unit Broadstone Crossing Apartments in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Langdon Street Capital has purchase Broadstone Crossing, a 225-unit apartment community in North Austin. The property was built in 2006 and offers amenities such as a pool, dog park and a fitness center. Sean Sorrell, Joe Dowdle and Ryan McBride of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.
