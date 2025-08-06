Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Lantheus Signs 41,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — Lantheus has signed a 41,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Bedford, a northwestern suburb of Boston.The provider of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services is taking space at The Core @ Crosby, a nine-building, 592,000-square-foot campus. Cushman & Wakefield represented Lantheus in the lease negotiations. The landlord is a partnership between Boston-based investment firm Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties, the national life sciences platform of TPG Real Estate.

You may also like

Creative Innovation Signs 496,560 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partners Capital Acquires 228,597 SF Industrial Flex Portfolio...

New York Life Begins Renovation of 196,656 SF...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 150,000 SF Industrial...

Goldman Sachs Funds $145M Loan for Refinancing of...

White Oak Provides $46.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...

Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex...

PREIT Welcomes Five Tenants to Dartmouth Mall in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apartment,...