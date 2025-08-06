Lantheus Signs 41,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Bedford, Massachusetts

BEDFORD, MASS. — Lantheus has signed a 41,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Bedford, a northwestern suburb of Boston.The provider of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services is taking space at The Core @ Crosby, a nine-building, 592,000-square-foot campus. Cushman & Wakefield represented Lantheus in the lease negotiations. The landlord is a partnership between Boston-based investment firm Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties, the national life sciences platform of TPG Real Estate.