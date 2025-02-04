LaPhair Capital, NFL Players Invest in Hotel Redevelopment in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — LaPhair Capital Partners and former or current members of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints have partnered to invest in Maidstone New Orleans, a boutique hotel redevelopment located at 3522 Tulane Ave. in New Orleans’ Mid-City district. The involved NFL players include current Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, former quarterback Jameis Winston and former running back Mark Ingram.

Local media outlets reported last summer that the hotel was formerly known as The Drifter Hotel and sold in an off-market transaction. Further details about the renovations and offerings of Maidstone New Orleans were not disclosed.