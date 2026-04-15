LaPour Breaks Ground on 146,000 SF Black Mountain Commerce Center in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — LaPour has broken ground on Black Mountain Commerce Center, a Class A industrial condominium project in Henderson. Located at 835 W. Warm Springs Road, the 146,000-square-foot facility will offer for-sale units ranging from 21,125 square feet to full-building opportunities.

Black Mountain Commerce Center will features a clear height of 28 feet, dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR fire sprinkler systems, R-38 insulation, HVAC-ready warehouse with LED lighting and 4,000 amp, 277/480-volt, 3-phase power. The development will include 166 parking spaces, 16 EV-capable stalls and outdoor tenant amenity areas with access to nearby hiking and biking trails.

Sean Zaher and Tyce O’Neill of CBRE are handling leasing and marketing for the project.