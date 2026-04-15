Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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BMCC-Henderson-NV
Black Mountain Commerce Center in Henderson, Nev., will offer 146,000 square feet of industrial space available for lease or purchase.
DevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

LaPour Breaks Ground on 146,000 SF Black Mountain Commerce Center in Henderson, Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — LaPour has broken ground on Black Mountain Commerce Center, a Class A industrial condominium project in Henderson. Located at 835 W. Warm Springs Road, the 146,000-square-foot facility will offer for-sale units ranging from 21,125 square feet to full-building opportunities.

Black Mountain Commerce Center will features a clear height of 28 feet, dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR fire sprinkler systems, R-38 insulation, HVAC-ready warehouse with LED lighting and 4,000 amp, 277/480-volt, 3-phase power. The development will include 166 parking spaces, 16 EV-capable stalls and outdoor tenant amenity areas with access to nearby hiking and biking trails.

Sean Zaher and Tyce O’Neill of CBRE are handling leasing and marketing for the project.

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