Slated to open in January 2027, the dual-branded hotel within CityNorth in Phoenix will feature a 142-room AC Hotel by Marriott and a 98-room Element by Westin.
LaPour Partners, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 240-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in North Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — LaPour Partners and Holualoa Cos. have acquired land and secured planned approval for a dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin hotel within the 100-acre CityNorth master-planned community in north Phoenix. Groundbreaking for the project is planned for this year, with completion slated for January 2027.

The eight-story development will feature 240 guest rooms with 5,700 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor meeting space. The AC Hotel by Marriott will offer 142 guest rooms, and Element by Westin will offer 98 extended-stay guest rooms. Amenities will include a saline pool, AC lounge, Element Rise, outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor barbecue area, suites with balconies, a sundry market, AC Kitchen, guest laundry and EV chargers.

LaPour Partners and Holualoa previously partnered on the Marriott AC Biltmore in 2018, which is located on Camelback Road in the Phoenix Biltmore Corridor.

Terms of the land acquisition were not released.

