LaPour Partners to Build 359,800 SF Industrial Park in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — LaPour Partners has received governmental approval to build Arista 36, a 359,800-square-foot, Class A industrial park in Broomfield. The company plans to break ground in September for delivery in early 2025.

The three-building project is situated on a nearly 30-acre site in the northwest section of the city. It will feature 48 electric vehicle charging stations; two tenant community gathering spaces with shade elements and plenty of seating; walking and bike trail tie-ins; and enclosed bike racks for bike-to-work capability.

Stream Realty Partners’ Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg, Dominic DiOrio and Buzz Miller will handle leasing at the property.