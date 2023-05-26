Friday, May 26, 2023
Arista 36 will feature 359,800 square feet of Class A industrial space in Broomfield, Colorado.
LaPour Partners to Build 359,800 SF Industrial Park in Broomfield, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — LaPour Partners has received governmental approval to build Arista 36, a 359,800-square-foot, Class A industrial park in Broomfield. The company plans to break ground in September for delivery in early 2025. 

The three-building project is situated on a nearly 30-acre site in the northwest section of the city. It will feature 48 electric vehicle charging stations; two tenant community gathering spaces with shade elements and plenty of seating; walking and bike trail tie-ins; and enclosed bike racks for bike-to-work capability. 

Stream Realty Partners’ Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg, Dominic DiOrio and Buzz Miller will handle leasing at the property.

