Thursday, November 9, 2023
AcquisitionsHealthcareSoutheastVirginia

Laramar Group Acquires 35,406 SF Medical Office Building in Sterling, Virginia

by John Nelson

STERLING, VA. — The Laramar Group has acquired Sterling Medical Plaza, a 35,406-square-foot medical office building located at 46440 Benedict Drive in Sterling, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The investment firm purchased the two-story property via Laramar Medical Properties Fund I for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2021, Sterling Medical Plaza was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Loudoun Medical Group, INOVA Health and Concentra.

