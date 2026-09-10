Thursday, September 10, 2026
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Eleven Thirty rises 43 stories along Michigan Avenue.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Laramar Group Acquires 656-Unit Apartment Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Laramar Group has acquired Eleven Thirty, a 656-unit apartment tower located at 1130 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. The purchase price was $166 million, according to local media reports. Originally constructed in 1967, the property rises 43 stories and provides unobstructed views of Grant Park and Lake Michigan. Amenities include a 75-foot pool, 24-hour concierge, fitness center, conference rooms, an outdoor dog park, dedicated parking garage and 12,053 square feet of fully leased, ground-floor retail space. The building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

Planned improvements include expanding and updating the exercise facility; adding remote working office stations and new entertainment space; and enhancing the common areas and lobby. Stacy Osmond and Sydney Matrisciano of DLA Piper LLP led Laramar Group’s legal team.

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