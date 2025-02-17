Laramar Group Acquires Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago for $72.1M

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Laramar Group has acquired ReNew Downers Grove, a 294-unit apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, for $72.1 million. An affiliate of FPA Multifamily was the seller. The 17-year-old property features a pool, sun deck, fitness center and lounge. Laramar is expected to make unit upgrades. The 16-acre complex was just over 6 percent vacant at the time of sale. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern, Zachary Kaufman and Betsy Romenesko of JLL represented the seller. JLL also provided a $46.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition.