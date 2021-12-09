REBusinessOnline

Laramar Group Purchases 216-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The buyer plans to make renovations to Covey at Fox Valley.

AURORA, ILL. — The Laramar Group has purchased Covey at Fox Valley in Aurora for an undisclosed price. Built in 1988, the 216-unit apartment community is located at 2160 Walcott Road. Laramar plans to make interior and exterior renovations to the property, which is located adjacent to Rush Copley Medical Center. The seller was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  