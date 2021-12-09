Laramar Group Purchases 216-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, ILL. — The Laramar Group has purchased Covey at Fox Valley in Aurora for an undisclosed price. Built in 1988, the 216-unit apartment community is located at 2160 Walcott Road. Laramar plans to make interior and exterior renovations to the property, which is located adjacent to Rush Copley Medical Center. The seller was not provided.
