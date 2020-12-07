REBusinessOnline

Laramar Group Purchases 616-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Creekfront at Deerwood include five pools, a 3,500-square-foot fitness center, theater room and a community center.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The Laramar Group has purchased Creekfront at Deerwood, a 616-unit multifamily community in Jacksonville’s Baymeadows neighborhood. The property comprises 108 residential buildings offering one-, two and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include five pools, a 3,500-square-foot fitness center, theater room and a community center. The asset is situated at 9803 Creekfront Road, 11 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. The buyer plans to implement upgrades such as exterior enhancements to improve curb appeal and introducing smart home technology for residents. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.

