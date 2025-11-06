Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1565-Colorado-Blvd-Denver-CO
Colfax & Colorado in Denver will offer 155 apartments, a rooftop terrace, fitness center, clubroom and onsite parking. (Rendering courtesy of Laramar Group)
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Laramar Group to Develop 155-Unit Multifamily Community in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Laramar Group plans to break ground this fall on Colfax & Colorado, a multifamily property in Denver within walking distance of 9+CO, a 26-acre mixed-use hub. Located at 1565 Colorado Blvd., Colfax & Colorado will feature a six-story, wood-framed building with two levels of above-grade parking. Construction is slated to begin this winter, with the first unit deliveries expected in fall 2027.

The property will offer 155 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 730 square feet. Onsite amenities will include a rooftop deck with panoramic views of City Park and the Rocky Mountains, a high-end fitness center, clubroom, multiple coworking spaces and secure parking for 152 vehicles.

You may also like

VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 511,202 SF Industrial...

Karlin Real Estate Acquires 274-Unit Echo Apartments Near...

Macy’s, TMG Partners Form Joint Venture for Potential...

Voit Brokers $23.4M Sale of 89,873 SF Industrial...

Bershon Realty Co. Sells Two Multi-Tenant Retail Properties...

Philip Voorhees to Join BISON Partners After 25-Year...

JVM Realty Corp. Acquires 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Community...

JLL Arranges Sale of 166-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Dora Hospitality Breaks Ground on 135-Room AC Hotel...