Laramar Group to Develop 155-Unit Multifamily Community in Denver

DENVER — Laramar Group plans to break ground this fall on Colfax & Colorado, a multifamily property in Denver within walking distance of 9+CO, a 26-acre mixed-use hub. Located at 1565 Colorado Blvd., Colfax & Colorado will feature a six-story, wood-framed building with two levels of above-grade parking. Construction is slated to begin this winter, with the first unit deliveries expected in fall 2027.

The property will offer 155 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 730 square feet. Onsite amenities will include a rooftop deck with panoramic views of City Park and the Rocky Mountains, a high-end fitness center, clubroom, multiple coworking spaces and secure parking for 152 vehicles.