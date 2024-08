CHEYENNE, WYO. — Laramie County has acquired 2020 Carey Avenue, an office building in Cheyenne, for $5.5 million. The 74,476-square-foot office building occupies a full city block in Cheyenne’s downtown core. The nine-story building includes two off-street parking lots.

James Bowers of Coldwell Banker Commercial The Property Exchange represented the county and the seller, Voss Family Limited Partnership, in the transaction.