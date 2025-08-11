Monday, August 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Park-Overture-Manhattan
JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing for The Park Overture, an apartment building in Manhattan, and MNS Real Estate handled leasing of the property.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

LargaVista, BPG Receive $43.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local development and investment firms, LargaVista Cos. and Baron Property Group (BPG), has received a $43.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Park Overture, a 92-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The Park Overture offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and courtyard with grilling stations. MF1 Capital provided the loan to retire the original construction debt on the property, which is now leased up.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Manhattan...

Terrain Biosciences to Open 14,000 SF Headquarters Facility...

Langdon Park Capital, Standard Real Estate Buy 84-Unit...

Newmark Negotiates $23.1M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Summerfield...

Northmarq Arranges $19.6M Refinancing of Market Lofts on...

Purdue Research Foundation, ACC Open 984-Bed Student Housing...

Midas Hospitality, Double Eagle Development Deliver 227-Unit Luxury...

Partnership Receives Final Approval for $1B Mixed-Use Development...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $22.6M in Leasehold Financing for Downtown...