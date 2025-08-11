LargaVista, BPG Receive $43.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local development and investment firms, LargaVista Cos. and Baron Property Group (BPG), has received a $43.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Park Overture, a 92-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The Park Overture offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and courtyard with grilling stations. MF1 Capital provided the loan to retire the original construction debt on the property, which is now leased up.