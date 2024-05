BROWNWOOD, TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA CITY — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in Upstate New York, has arranged $10 million in financing for a pair of hotels in Texas and Oklahoma. The undisclosed borrower used the proceeds to refinance a 71-room La Quinta Inn & Suites in Brownwood, about 150 miles southwest of Fort Worth, and to acquire a 72-room Hampton Inn hotel in Oklahoma City. Katie Vivian of Largo Capital placed the fixed-rate, nonrecourse debt through an undisclosed direct lender.