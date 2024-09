BUFFALO, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged an $11.6 million construction loan for an 84-unit multifamily conversion project in Buffalo. The project will convert a former nursing home facility in the downtown area into a traditional apartment complex with 23 studios, 57 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units. Ned Perlman of Largo Capital originated the financing. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.