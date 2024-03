TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $12.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 307,000-square-foot warehouse located just outside of Buffalo in Tonawanda. The building, which features a clear height of 36 feet, 28 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors, was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the direct lender was also not disclosed.