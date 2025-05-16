Friday, May 16, 2025
Largo Capital Arranges $14.5M CMBS Loan for Delaware Manufactured Housing Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

DELAWARE — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $14.5 million CMBS permanent loan for a portfolio of three manufactured housing properties totaling 342 sites in Delaware. The names and addresses of the properties, which collectively span more than 100 acres and were 94 percent occupied at the time of loan closing, were not disclosed. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital originated the nonrecourse, interest-only loan. The borrower and direct lender were also not disclosed.

