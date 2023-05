NORRISTOWN, PA. — Largo Capital, a commercial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $15 million loan for the refinancing of a multifamily property in Norristown, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The unnamed property consists of 17 buildings totaling 328 units that were 99 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Neal Colligan of Largo Capital originated the financing. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.