Largo Capital Arranges $17.3M Bridge Loan for Upstate New York Shopping Center

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Local financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $17.3 million bridge loan for Culver Ridge Plaza, a 291,000-square-foot shopping center located outside of Rochester in Irondequoit. The center is home to tenants such as Marshalls, Burlington and Five Below. Kevin Ross and Michelle Colosimo of Largo Capital arranged the loan through Bank of America. The borrower, an undisclosed global investment firm, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements.