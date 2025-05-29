Thursday, May 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNew YorkNortheastRetail

Largo Capital Arranges $17.3M Bridge Loan for Upstate New York Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Local financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $17.3 million bridge loan for Culver Ridge Plaza, a 291,000-square-foot shopping center located outside of Rochester in Irondequoit. The center is home to tenants such as Marshalls, Burlington and Five Below. Kevin Ross and Michelle Colosimo of Largo Capital arranged the loan through Bank of America. The borrower, an undisclosed global investment firm, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 548-Unit Self-Storage...

Kessler Rehabilitation Center to Open 125,000 SF Office,...

Garden Communities Underway on 112-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Grover Corlew Obtains $61M Refinancing for Two Adjacent...

JLL Secures $48M Refinancing for Westshore Palm Bay...

Greysteel Negotiates $9M Sale of Laburnum Park Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.1M Sale of Two...

Gantry Secures $14M Loan for Refinancing of Best...

PSRS Arranges $4.5M Refinancing for Two Retail Buildings...