AMHERST, MASS. — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $17 million construction loan for a 67-unit multifamily project in Amherst, about 90 miles west of Boston. The property will house a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and roughly 7,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Ned Perlman of Largo Capital arranged the financing. The names of the direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.