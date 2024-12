EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $20 million loan for the refinancing of a 530,000-square-foot industrial property in East Syracuse. The name and address of the multi-tenant property, as well as the names of the direct lender and borrower, were not disclosed. Jack Phillips of Largo originated the debt, and a portion of the proceeds will be allocated toward capital improvements for the property.