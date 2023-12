DEWITT, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $21.7 million loan for the refinancing of a 285,000-square-foot industrial building in DeWitt, located just outside of Syracuse. The newly constructed building is situated within a larger 97-acre development and features 27 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital arranged the financing. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.