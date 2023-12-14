Thursday, December 14, 2023
Largo Capital Arranges $40.5M Loan for Refinancing of Medical Office Building in Ithaca, New York

by Taylor Williams

ITHACA, N.Y. — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in the Buffalo area, has arranged a $40.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 64,500-square-foot medical office building in downtown Ithaca. The newly developed building is located on the Cayuga Park healthcare campus and houses a walk-in clinic, specialized care for complex illnesses, diagnostic imaging facility, outpatient clinic and a comprehensive women’s health center. Ned Perlman of Largo Capital arranged the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

