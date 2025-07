GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $41.8 million construction loan for a 246-unit multifamily project in Getzville, located just north of Buffalo. The project will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in addition to traditional amenities. Ned Perlman of Largo Capital arranged the loan through an undisclosed regional bank. The name of the property and the developer were also not disclosed.