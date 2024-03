NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a 110-room Wingate by Wyndham hotel in Niagara Falls. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the loan, which was structured with a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule. Katie Vivian of Largo Capital arranged the debt. The borrower was also not disclosed.