BUFFALO, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has arranged a $6 million bridge loan for a multifamily conversion project in Buffalo. The project will convert a 272,000-square-foot office complex in the downtown area that was formerly known as the Atrium Building into a residential building with an undetermined number of units. Kevin Coscia and Ned Perlman of Largo arranged the debt. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.