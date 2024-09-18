Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HospitalityLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Largo Capital Arranges $7.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Hotel

by Taylor Williams

WARMINSTER, PA. — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $7.8 million loan for the refinancing of the 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Warminster, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The hotel offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and complimentary breakfast. Katie Vivian of Largo Capital originated the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term and 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

You may also like

KOKO Medical Signs 19,859 SF Life Sciences Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 131-Room La...

Certares, TMGOC Ventures Acquire The Ray Hotel in...

Madison Capital Obtains $34.3M Construction Financing for Apartment...

SCALE Lending Provides $135M Construction Loan for Bronx...

Inland Private Capital, Devon Self Storage Complete 870-Unit...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 28-Unit Apartment...

CBRE Arranges 22,530 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

District Capital Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of...