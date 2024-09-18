Largo Capital Arranges $7.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Hotel

WARMINSTER, PA. — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $7.8 million loan for the refinancing of the 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Warminster, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The hotel offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and complimentary breakfast. Katie Vivian of Largo Capital originated the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term and 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.