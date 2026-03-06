Friday, March 6, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastOffice

Largo Capital Arranges $76M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged $76 million in construction-to-permanent financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Lower Manhattan. The project will redevelop the historic, 21-story office building at 2 Wall St. into a 211-unit apartment complex. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital structured the debt. The direct lender was not disclosed. The borrower was also not disclosed, but the building is listed on the website of local landlord George Comfort & Sons.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Acquires Land Near Battery Atlanta, Plans...

Riverside, Woodfield Open 42-Story Vivian Apartment Tower in...

Purple Signs 24,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 121-Unit Active Adult Community...

Northmarq Provides $22.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

PREMIER Breaks Ground on 82,125 SF Manufacturing Facility...

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building...

Rockefeller Group, Pelican Begin Leasing 298-Unit Multifamily Project...

Xceed Office Signs 22,450 SF Lease in Houston’s...