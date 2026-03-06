Largo Capital Arranges $76M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged $76 million in construction-to-permanent financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Lower Manhattan. The project will redevelop the historic, 21-story office building at 2 Wall St. into a 211-unit apartment complex. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital structured the debt. The direct lender was not disclosed. The borrower was also not disclosed, but the building is listed on the website of local landlord George Comfort & Sons.