ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — Largo Capital, a financial intermediary based in upstate New York, has arranged a $9.3 million permanent loan for a shopping center in Orange County. The site is located near the nexus of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Grocer Save a Lot anchors the unnamed center, which totals 97,740 square feet and was 85 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital originated the debt. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.