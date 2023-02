Largo Capital Arranges Sale of 53-Unit Multifamily Property in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Locally based commercial finance and advisory firm Largo Capital has arranged the sale of a 53-unit multifamily property in the upstate New York city of Rochester. The sales price was $9.7 million. The property offers two-bedroom townhomes and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Kevin Coscia of Largo Capital brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.