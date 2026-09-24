Thursday, September 24, 2026
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IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Largo Capital Places $24M Permanent Loan for Buffalo Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has placed a $24 million permanent loan for a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in Buffalo. The address of the property was not disclosed, but the site is located within an “established” industrial park just south of the downtown area. The property was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of the loan closing. Jack Phillips of Largo Capital arranged the nonrecourse loan through an undisclosed CMBS lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.

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