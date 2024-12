BUFFALO, N.Y. — Locally based financial intermediary Largo Capital has placed a $9 million loan for the refinancing of a 44-unit multifamily property in Buffalo. The name and address of the property, which exclusively offers two-bedroom units, were not disclosed. Kevin Coscia of Largo originated the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and 10 years of interest-only payments. The names of the direct lender and borrower were also not disclosed.