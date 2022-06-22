REBusinessOnline

Larken Associates Acquires 137,404 SF Industrial Complex Near Harrisburg

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEWISBERRY, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Larken Associates has acquired Fairview Industrial Park, a 137,404-square-foot complex in Lewisberry, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The three-building complex was close to fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as LeafGuard, Best Dressed Associates, Precision Pulley, Eastern Surfaces and Paul Davis Restoration. Buildings range in size from 16,800 to 61,714 square feet and feature clear heights of 18 feet. Gerry Blinebury and Brendan McGeary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Larken Associates was represented by its in-house brokerage division, Raider Realty.

