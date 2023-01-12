REBusinessOnline

Larken Associates Acquires 203,907 SF Shopping Center in Matamoras, Pennsylvania

Westfall-Town-Center-Matamoras-Pennsylvania

Westfall Town Center in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, totals 203,907 square feet.

MATAMORAS, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Larken Associates has acquired Westfall Town Center, a 203,907-square-foot shopping center in Matamoras, located at the nexus of the New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. A 73,000-square-foot ShopRite grocery store anchors the property, and other tenants include Flagship Cinemas, T.J. Maxx, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and Wendy’s. The seller was Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties. Derek Zerfass and Scott Horner of Colliers represented both parties in the transaction.

