Larken Associates Acquires 224-Unit Apartment Community in York, Pennsylvania
YORK, PA. — Larken Associates, a New Jersey-based developer, has acquired The View at Mackenzi, a 224-unit apartment community in York, located approximately 25 miles south of Harrisburg. Located at 2035 Patriot St., the property features two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, walking trails and a dog park. Rents range from $1,042 per month to $1,195. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.
