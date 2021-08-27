REBusinessOnline

Larken Associates Begins Renovation of 224-Unit Apartment Community in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The-View-at-Mackenzi-York

The View at Mackenzi in York totals 224 units.

YORK, PA. — New Jersey-based Larken Associates has begun renovations of The View at Mackenzi, a 224-unit apartment community in York. As part of the project, the company will add a community pool, an outdoor grilling area and a new clubhouse, with completion slated for early 2022. Units at the property feature two-bedroom floor plans and individual washers and dryers. Select units also offer stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bars and private balconies/patios. Existing amenities include a fitness center, walking trails, a dog park and package concierge services. Larken Associates acquired The View at Mackenzi in 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews