Larken Associates Begins Renovation of 224-Unit Apartment Community in York, Pennsylvania

The View at Mackenzi in York totals 224 units.

YORK, PA. — New Jersey-based Larken Associates has begun renovations of The View at Mackenzi, a 224-unit apartment community in York. As part of the project, the company will add a community pool, an outdoor grilling area and a new clubhouse, with completion slated for early 2022. Units at the property feature two-bedroom floor plans and individual washers and dryers. Select units also offer stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bars and private balconies/patios. Existing amenities include a fitness center, walking trails, a dog park and package concierge services. Larken Associates acquired The View at Mackenzi in 2020.