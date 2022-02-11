Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Industrial Project in Flemington, New Jersey
FLEMINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates has broken ground on a four-building, 150,000-square-foot industrial project in Flemington, about 60 miles west of New York City. Flemington Junction Business Center will be situated on a 29-acre site and will be able to accommodate tenants with requirements from 1,250 to 40,000 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 32 feet, LED warehouse lighting and a total of 270 parking spaces. The project is 27 percent preleased, and the development team expects the complex to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.
