Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Industrial Project in Flemington, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Flemington Junction Business Center is currently 27 percent preleased.

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates has broken ground on a four-building, 150,000-square-foot industrial project in Flemington, about 60 miles west of New York City. Flemington Junction Business Center will be situated on a 29-acre site and will be able to accommodate tenants with requirements from 1,250 to 40,000 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 32 feet, LED warehouse lighting and a total of 270 parking spaces. The project is 27 percent preleased, and the development team expects the complex to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.

