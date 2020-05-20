Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 191-Unit Luxury Apartment, Retail Project in Hillsborough, New Jersey

The apartment community project is located at 650 U.S. Highway 206.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates has broken ground on Hillsborough Village Center, a 191-unit luxury apartment building in Hillsborough, approximately 25 miles north of Trenton. Located at 650 U.S. Highway 206, the nine-building community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and approximately 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center and a standalone clubhouse with a business center, game room, theater and pool. Larken Associates expects te first units to be available for occupancy in mid-2021.