Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 254-Unit Apartment Project in Readington, New Jersey

Ridge-at-Readington

Ridge at Readington in Northern New Jersey is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

READINGTON, N.J. — Larken Associates, a New Jersey-based developer, has broken ground on The Ridge at Readington, a 254-unit apartment project that will be located about 50 miles west of New York City. The property will feature 21 different floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a theater room, pool, gym, outdoor lounge, children’s play area, a dog park and walking trails. Completion is slated for summer 2022.

