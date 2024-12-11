Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 420-Unit Multifamily Project in Forks Township, Pennsylvania

FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates has broken ground on Trailside Village, a 420-unit multifamily project in the Lehigh Valley community of Forks Township. Situated on 37 acres, the community will consist of 21 buildings, including 12 garden-style apartment buildings with one- and two-bedroom units, seven garage buildings and two mixed-use buildings with 26,795 square feet of retail space. Tenants will have access to indoor amenities such as a clubhouse with game room, lounge, work pods, fitness center, pet spa, mailroom package concierge and storage space. Outdoor amenities will include a pool with a tanning ledge and lounge seating, barbecue grilling stations, a fire pit, children’s playground, dog park and walking and biking trails. Completion is slated for 2026.