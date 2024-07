FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Locally based developer Larken Associates has broken ground on Flemington Junction Business Center II, a 50,000-square-foot industrial flex project that will be located about 60 miles southwest of Manhattan. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, and units can be subdivided to spaces as small as 3,125 square feet. Core Enterprises is providing construction management services for the project, which is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery.