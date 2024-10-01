Larken Associates Completes 120-Unit Multifamily Project in Pohatcong, New Jersey

POHATCONG, N.J. — Locally based developer Larken Associates has completed Monte View at Pohatcong, a 120-unit multifamily project located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Easton. The garden-style property consists of three multi-story buildings and one four-story building with a ground-floor clubhouse. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Other amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog run. Construction began in November 2023. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.