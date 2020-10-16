Larken Associates Completes 198-Unit Multifamily Project in Lopatcong, New Jersey

LOPATCONG, N.J. — Developer Larken Associates has completed Autumn Ridge, a 198-unit multifamily project in Lopatcong, about 75 miles west of New York City. Autumn Ridge features a combination of 198 market-rate and affordable luxury apartment units across 10 buildings as well as a standalone building for residents age 55 and over. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, outdoor lounge, fitness center, pet park, lounge/dry bar and a package concierge system.