Larken Associates Completes 198-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Lopatcong, New Jersey

LOPATCONG, N.J. — Developer Larken Associates has completed Autumn Ridge, a 198-unit seniors housing project in Lopatcong, about 75 miles west of New York City. Autumn Ridge features a combination of 198 market-rate and affordable luxury apartment units across 10 buildings as well as a standalone building for residents age 55 and over. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, outdoor lounge, fitness center, pet park, lounge/dry bar and a package concierge system.

